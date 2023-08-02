As of December 31 the Miami Dolphins' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +2500, rank them 10th in the league.

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +275

+275 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Miami Betting Insights

Miami compiled a 9-8-0 record against the spread last season.

Dolphins games went over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

Miami averaged 364.5 yards per game offensively last season (sixth in ), and it surrendered 337.8 yards per game (18th) on the other side of the ball.

Last season the Dolphins were 6-2 at home and 3-6 on the road.

When the underdog, Miami picked up just two wins (2-5) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 7-3.

The Dolphins were 7-5 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC East.

Dolphins Impact Players

In 13 games last year, Tua Tagovailoa threw for 3,548 yards (272.9 per game), with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 64.8%.

Tyreek Hill had 119 catches for 1,710 yards (100.6 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.

Jaylen Waddle had 75 receptions for 1,356 yards (79.8 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

In 16 games, Raheem Mostert rushed for 891 yards (55.7 per game) and three TDs.

Jalen Ramsey registered four interceptions to go with 88 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and 18 passes defended in 17 games last year with the Rams.

2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Chargers - +2500 2 September 17 @ Patriots - +6600 3 September 24 Broncos - +5000 4 October 1 @ Bills - +900 5 October 8 Giants - +6600 6 October 15 Panthers - +8000 7 October 22 @ Eagles - +800 8 October 29 Patriots - +6600 9 November 5 @ Chiefs - +600 11 November 19 Raiders - +8000 12 November 24 @ Jets - +1600 13 December 3 @ Commanders - +8000 14 December 11 Titans - +10000 15 December 17 Jets - +1600 16 December 24 Cowboys - +1500 17 December 31 @ Ravens - +2000 18 January 7 Bills - +900

