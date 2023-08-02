Dolphins Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of December 31 the Miami Dolphins' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +2500, rank them 10th in the league.
Watch the Dolphins this season on Fubo!
Dolphins Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +275
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500
Looking to place a futures bet on the Dolphins to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Miami Betting Insights
- Miami compiled a 9-8-0 record against the spread last season.
- Dolphins games went over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.
- Miami averaged 364.5 yards per game offensively last season (sixth in ), and it surrendered 337.8 yards per game (18th) on the other side of the ball.
- Last season the Dolphins were 6-2 at home and 3-6 on the road.
- When the underdog, Miami picked up just two wins (2-5) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 7-3.
- The Dolphins were 7-5 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC East.
Dolphins Impact Players
- In 13 games last year, Tua Tagovailoa threw for 3,548 yards (272.9 per game), with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 64.8%.
- Tyreek Hill had 119 catches for 1,710 yards (100.6 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.
- Jaylen Waddle had 75 receptions for 1,356 yards (79.8 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.
- In 16 games, Raheem Mostert rushed for 891 yards (55.7 per game) and three TDs.
- Jalen Ramsey registered four interceptions to go with 88 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and 18 passes defended in 17 games last year with the Rams.
Bet on Dolphins to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|2
|September 17
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
|3
|September 24
|Broncos
|-
|+5000
|4
|October 1
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|5
|October 8
|Giants
|-
|+6600
|6
|October 15
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|@ Eagles
|-
|+800
|8
|October 29
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 5
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|11
|November 19
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 24
|@ Jets
|-
|+1600
|13
|December 3
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|14
|December 11
|Titans
|-
|+10000
|15
|December 17
|Jets
|-
|+1600
|16
|December 24
|Cowboys
|-
|+1500
|17
|December 31
|@ Ravens
|-
|+2000
|18
|January 7
|Bills
|-
|+900
Odds are current as of August 2 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.