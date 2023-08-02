Jazz Chisholm Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Jazz Chisholm -- with a slugging percentage of .711 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the mound, on August 2 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Phillies.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm is batting .247 with five doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 13 walks.
- Chisholm will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .278 with one homer over the course of his last games.
- Chisholm has reached base via a hit in 32 games this season (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (19.6%), homering in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.8% of his games this season, Chisholm has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 34.8% of his games this season (16 of 46), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.5%) he has scored more than once.
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|25
|.268
|AVG
|.232
|.350
|OBP
|.274
|.479
|SLG
|.424
|7
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|12
|27/8
|K/BB
|31/5
|7
|SB
|8
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Phillies' 3.99 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (116 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler (8-5) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.67 ERA in 125 2/3 innings pitched, with 145 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.67), 15th in WHIP (1.104), and 11th in K/9 (10.4).
