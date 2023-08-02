Jazz Chisholm -- with a slugging percentage of .711 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the mound, on August 2 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Phillies.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm is batting .247 with five doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 13 walks.

Chisholm will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .278 with one homer over the course of his last games.

Chisholm has reached base via a hit in 32 games this season (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (19.6%), homering in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.8% of his games this season, Chisholm has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 34.8% of his games this season (16 of 46), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.5%) he has scored more than once.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 25 .268 AVG .232 .350 OBP .274 .479 SLG .424 7 XBH 8 4 HR 5 9 RBI 12 27/8 K/BB 31/5 7 SB 8

Phillies Pitching Rankings