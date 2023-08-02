Joey Wendle Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Joey Wendle -- .067 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the hill, on August 2 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Explore More About This Game
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle is hitting .244 with 13 doubles, two triples, a home run and 10 walks.
- Wendle has gotten a hit in 38 of 66 games this year (57.6%), including 10 multi-hit games (15.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 66 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- Wendle has driven in a run in 11 games this season (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 30.3% of his games this season (20 of 66), with two or more runs four times (6.1%).
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|31
|.239
|AVG
|.250
|.254
|OBP
|.314
|.336
|SLG
|.344
|10
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|6
|25/2
|K/BB
|25/8
|1
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Phillies' 3.99 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (116 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler (8-5 with a 3.67 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 22nd of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 33-year-old's 3.67 ERA ranks 25th, 1.104 WHIP ranks 15th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 11th among qualifying pitchers this season.
