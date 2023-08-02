Joey Wendle -- .067 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the hill, on August 2 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Explore More About This Game

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle is hitting .244 with 13 doubles, two triples, a home run and 10 walks.

Wendle has gotten a hit in 38 of 66 games this year (57.6%), including 10 multi-hit games (15.2%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 66 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

Wendle has driven in a run in 11 games this season (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 30.3% of his games this season (20 of 66), with two or more runs four times (6.1%).

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 31 .239 AVG .250 .254 OBP .314 .336 SLG .344 10 XBH 6 0 HR 1 6 RBI 6 25/2 K/BB 25/8 1 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings