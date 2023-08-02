The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 100 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Soler leads Miami with 92 hits, batting .243 this season with 44 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 109th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 67th and he is 27th in slugging.

Soler is batting .238 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Soler has reached base via a hit in 64 games this season (of 103 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

In 22 games this season, he has hit a home run (21.4%, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate).

Soler has driven home a run in 33 games this season (32.0%), including more than one RBI in 14.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored at least once 44 times this year (42.7%), including 11 games with multiple runs (10.7%).

Home Away 52 GP 51 .239 AVG .246 .305 OBP .360 .457 SLG .524 21 XBH 23 10 HR 15 26 RBI 30 50/18 K/BB 55/30 0 SB 1

