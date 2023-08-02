Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 100 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler leads Miami with 92 hits, batting .243 this season with 44 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 109th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 67th and he is 27th in slugging.
- Soler is batting .238 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Soler has reached base via a hit in 64 games this season (of 103 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- In 22 games this season, he has hit a home run (21.4%, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Soler has driven home a run in 33 games this season (32.0%), including more than one RBI in 14.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored at least once 44 times this year (42.7%), including 11 games with multiple runs (10.7%).
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|51
|.239
|AVG
|.246
|.305
|OBP
|.360
|.457
|SLG
|.524
|21
|XBH
|23
|10
|HR
|15
|26
|RBI
|30
|50/18
|K/BB
|55/30
|0
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 116 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Wheeler makes the start for the Phillies, his 22nd of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.67 ERA and 145 strikeouts through 125 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.67), 15th in WHIP (1.104), and 11th in K/9 (10.4).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.