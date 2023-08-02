The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez and his .600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Phillies.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .429, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .477.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is 41st in the league in slugging.

In 80.4% of his 102 games this season, Arraez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 44 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in three games this season (2.9%), homering in 0.7% of his chances at the plate.

Arraez has picked up an RBI in 34.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 37 times this year (36.3%), including seven games with multiple runs (6.9%).

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 47 .420 AVG .339 .458 OBP .397 .512 SLG .439 16 XBH 14 1 HR 2 27 RBI 24 7/15 K/BB 17/16 1 SB 0

