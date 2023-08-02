Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez and his .600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Phillies.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Arraez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .429, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .477.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is 41st in the league in slugging.
- In 80.4% of his 102 games this season, Arraez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 44 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in three games this season (2.9%), homering in 0.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Arraez has picked up an RBI in 34.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 37 times this year (36.3%), including seven games with multiple runs (6.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|47
|.420
|AVG
|.339
|.458
|OBP
|.397
|.512
|SLG
|.439
|16
|XBH
|14
|1
|HR
|2
|27
|RBI
|24
|7/15
|K/BB
|17/16
|1
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.99).
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 116 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Wheeler (8-5 with a 3.67 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 22nd of the season.
- His last appearance was on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.67), 15th in WHIP (1.104), and 11th in K/9 (10.4) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.