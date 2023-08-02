Wednesday's game features the Miami Marlins (57-51) and the Philadelphia Phillies (58-49) matching up at LoanDepot park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Marlins according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on August 2.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (8-5) to the mound, while Braxton Garrett (5-3) will answer the bell for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Marlins vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Marlins 5, Phillies 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

Over their last 10 contests, the Marlins were named underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Miami and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 games.

The Marlins have been underdogs in 51 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (45.1%) in those contests.

Miami has a mark of 15-20 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Miami is the fifth-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.1 runs per game (439 total).

The Marlins have the 13th-ranked ERA (4.13) in the majors this season.

Marlins Schedule