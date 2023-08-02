The Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins will play on Wednesday at LoanDepot park, at 6:40 PM ET, with Kyle Schwarber and Luis Arraez among those expected to deliver at the plate.

The Phillies are the favorite in this one, at -130, while the underdog Marlins have +110 odds to play spoiler. A 7.5-run over/under has been listed in the matchup.

Marlins vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

The Marlins have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to the over/under, the Marlins and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 games.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have been victorious in 23, or 45.1%, of the 51 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Miami is 13-18 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +110 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Miami and its opponents have hit the over in 50 of its 107 games with a total this season.

In six games with a line this season, the Marlins have a mark of 4-2-0 against the spread.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-23 24-28 27-22 29-29 43-39 13-12

