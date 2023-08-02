Marlins vs. Phillies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins will play on Wednesday at LoanDepot park, at 6:40 PM ET, with Kyle Schwarber and Luis Arraez among those expected to deliver at the plate.
The Phillies are the favorite in this one, at -130, while the underdog Marlins have +110 odds to play spoiler. A 7.5-run over/under has been listed in the matchup.
Marlins vs. Phillies Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Location: Miami, Florida
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Phillies
|-130
|+110
|7.5
|+100
|-120
|-
|-
|-
Marlins Recent Betting Performance
- The Marlins have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and split those games 1-1.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Marlins and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 games.
Read More About This Game
Marlins Betting Records & Stats
- The Marlins have been victorious in 23, or 45.1%, of the 51 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Miami is 13-18 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +110 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Miami and its opponents have hit the over in 50 of its 107 games with a total this season.
- In six games with a line this season, the Marlins have a mark of 4-2-0 against the spread.
Marlins Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|33-23
|24-28
|27-22
|29-29
|43-39
|13-12
