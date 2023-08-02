The Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins will meet on Wednesday at LoanDepot park, at 6:40 PM ET, with Bryson Stott and Jorge Soler among those expected to produce at the plate.

Marlins vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins' 96 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.

Miami is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .398 this season.

The Marlins have a team batting average of .265 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.

Miami is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 439 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.

The Marlins have an OBP of .321 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Marlins are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking sixth with an average of 7.9 strikeouts per game.

Miami has a 9.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fourth-best in baseball.

Miami has pitched to a 4.13 ERA this season, which ranks 13th in baseball.

The Marlins rank 13th in MLB with a combined 1.271 WHIP this season.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Braxton Garrett (5-3) will take the mound for the Marlins, his 21st start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw six innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up no earned runs while allowing five hits.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Garrett has made 15 starts of five or more innings in 20 chances this season, and averages 5 frames when he pitches.

In 21 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 7/28/2023 Tigers W 6-5 Home Braxton Garrett Reese Olson 7/29/2023 Tigers L 5-0 Home Johnny Cueto Beau Brieske 7/30/2023 Tigers W 8-6 Home Jesús Luzardo Tarik Skubal 7/31/2023 Phillies L 4-2 Home Edward Cabrera Taijuan Walker 8/1/2023 Phillies L 3-1 Home Sandy Alcantara Ranger Suárez 8/2/2023 Phillies - Home Braxton Garrett Zack Wheeler 8/3/2023 Phillies - Home Johnny Cueto Michael Lorenzen 8/4/2023 Rangers - Away Jesús Luzardo Jordan Montgomery 8/5/2023 Rangers - Away Edward Cabrera Martín Pérez 8/6/2023 Rangers - Away Sandy Alcantara Jon Gray 8/7/2023 Reds - Away Braxton Garrett Brandon Williamson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.