The Philadelphia Phillies (58-49) will look to Kyle Schwarber when they visit Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (57-51) at LoanDepot park on Wednesday, August 2. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Phillies are favored in this one, at -125, while the underdog Marlins have +105 odds to play spoiler. The over/under for the game is set at 7.5 runs.

Marlins vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler - PHI (8-5, 3.67 ERA) vs Braxton Garrett - MIA (5-3, 4.08 ERA)

Marlins vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Marlins vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have entered the game as favorites 65 times this season and won 38, or 58.5%, of those games.

The Phillies have gone 31-20 (winning 60.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Philadelphia has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Phillies played as the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and finished 3-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Philadelphia combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Marlins have won in 23, or 45.1%, of the 51 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Marlins have come away with a win 15 times in 35 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Marlins vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luis Arraez 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+250) Bryan De La Cruz 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+225) Avisaíl García 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+300) Jorge Soler 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+225) Jazz Chisholm 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 3rd

