Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Kyle Schwarber, Luis Arraez and others in the Philadelphia Phillies-Miami Marlins matchup at LoanDepot park on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has put up 151 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .381/.429/.477 so far this year.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Aug. 1 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 31 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 28 3-for-4 0 0 0 4 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 92 hits with 19 doubles, 25 home runs, 48 walks and 56 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .243/.333/.491 on the year.

Soler enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 31 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 28 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0 at Rays Jul. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Zack Wheeler Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Wheeler Stats

Zack Wheeler (8-5) will take the mound for the Phillies, his 22nd start of the season.

He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.

Wheeler has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.

The 33-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.67), 15th in WHIP (1.104), and 11th in K/9 (10.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Wheeler Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates Jul. 28 6.2 3 1 1 11 1 at Guardians Jul. 22 7.0 5 1 1 8 1 vs. Padres Jul. 16 7.0 5 3 3 7 0 at Marlins Jul. 7 6.0 7 3 3 7 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 1 5.0 7 4 4 6 0

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Schwarber Stats

Schwarber has 72 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 79 walks. He has driven in 65 runs.

He has a .184/.325/.429 slash line so far this season.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Marlins Aug. 1 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 at Marlins Jul. 31 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 at Pirates Jul. 30 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 at Pirates Jul. 29 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Jul. 28 2-for-2 1 1 2 6

Bryson Stott Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Stott Stats

Bryson Stott has 20 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 24 walks and 38 RBI (118 total hits). He's also swiped 18 bases.

He has a slash line of .299/.340/.429 on the season.

Stott Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jul. 31 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Pirates Jul. 29 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Pirates Jul. 28 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

