The Philadelphia Phillies (58-49) and Miami Marlins (57-51) do battle on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

The Phillies will look to Zack Wheeler (8-5) versus the Marlins and Braxton Garrett (5-3).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wheeler - PHI (8-5, 3.67 ERA) vs Garrett - MIA (5-3, 4.08 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Braxton Garrett

Garrett (5-3 with a 4.08 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 21st of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed six innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 25-year-old has a 4.08 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 21 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .260 to opposing hitters.

Garrett is trying to record his fifth quality start of the year.

Garrett heads into the matchup with 15 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

In four of his 21 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Braxton Garrett vs. Phillies

He will face a Phillies offense that ranks 17th in the league with 477 total runs scored while batting .254 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .411 slugging percentage (14th in MLB action) and has hit a total of 114 home runs (21st in the league).

Garrett has pitched five innings, giving up three earned runs on six hits while striking out three against the Phillies this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Wheeler

The Phillies' Wheeler (8-5) will make his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in 6 2/3 innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.67 and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .235 in 21 games this season.

He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.

Wheeler has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.

The 33-year-old's 3.67 ERA ranks 25th, 1.104 WHIP ranks 15th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 11th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Zack Wheeler vs. Marlins

The Marlins have scored 439 runs this season, which ranks 26th in MLB. They have 972 hits, second in baseball, with 96 home runs (28th in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the Marlins to go 10-for-46 with four doubles, a home run and four RBI in 12 innings this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.