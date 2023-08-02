Nick Fortes -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the mound, on August 2 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Fortes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes is hitting .216 with four doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.

Fortes is batting .313 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

In 50.0% of his games this season (34 of 68), Fortes has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (16.2%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 68 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (5.9%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 18 games this season (26.5%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 18 times this season (26.5%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 33 .241 AVG .190 .293 OBP .232 .287 SLG .295 3 XBH 5 1 HR 3 13 RBI 7 15/7 K/BB 29/6 2 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings