Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Nick Fortes -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the mound, on August 2 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Phillies.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes is hitting .216 with four doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.
- Fortes is batting .313 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- In 50.0% of his games this season (34 of 68), Fortes has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (16.2%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 68 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (5.9%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 18 games this season (26.5%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 18 times this season (26.5%), including one multi-run game.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|33
|.241
|AVG
|.190
|.293
|OBP
|.232
|.287
|SLG
|.295
|3
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|7
|15/7
|K/BB
|29/6
|2
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.99).
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (116 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler makes the start for the Phillies, his 22nd of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.67 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.67), 15th in WHIP (1.104), and 11th in K/9 (10.4).
