Bryan De La Cruz, with a slugging percentage of .359 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Michael Lorenzen on the mound, August 3 at 12:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Phillies.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan De La Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is batting .268 with 22 doubles, 14 home runs and 30 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 98th, and he is 76th in the league in slugging.

De La Cruz has had a hit in 65 of 102 games this year (63.7%), including multiple hits 27 times (26.5%).

He has gone deep in 13.7% of his games in 2023 (14 of 102), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 35.3% of his games this season, De La Cruz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 35 times this year (34.3%), including eight games with multiple runs (7.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 49 .303 AVG .231 .349 OBP .282 .458 SLG .400 19 XBH 17 6 HR 8 31 RBI 27 54/15 K/BB 52/15 0 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings