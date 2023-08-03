Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Bryan De La Cruz, with a slugging percentage of .359 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Michael Lorenzen on the mound, August 3 at 12:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Phillies.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Phillies Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is batting .268 with 22 doubles, 14 home runs and 30 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 98th, and he is 76th in the league in slugging.
- De La Cruz has had a hit in 65 of 102 games this year (63.7%), including multiple hits 27 times (26.5%).
- He has gone deep in 13.7% of his games in 2023 (14 of 102), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 35.3% of his games this season, De La Cruz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 35 times this year (34.3%), including eight games with multiple runs (7.8%).
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|49
|.303
|AVG
|.231
|.349
|OBP
|.282
|.458
|SLG
|.400
|19
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|8
|31
|RBI
|27
|54/15
|K/BB
|52/15
|0
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.00).
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 119 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Lorenzen gets the start for the Phillies, his 19th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 3.58 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched for the Detroit Tigers on Thursday, when he tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 3.58 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .236 to opposing hitters.
