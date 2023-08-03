Jacob Stallings -- batting .192 with a double, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Michael Lorenzen on the mound, on August 3 at 12:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Phillies.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings has seven doubles, a home run and 17 walks while batting .200.

Stallings has recorded a hit in 25 of 53 games this season (47.2%), including four multi-hit games (7.5%).

He has gone deep in one of 53 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

Stallings has driven in a run in nine games this year (17.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 13 of 53 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 24 .215 AVG .183 .292 OBP .289 .278 SLG .254 3 XBH 5 1 HR 0 5 RBI 6 23/8 K/BB 21/9 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings