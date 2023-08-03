Jacob Stallings Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Jacob Stallings -- batting .192 with a double, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Michael Lorenzen on the mound, on August 3 at 12:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Phillies.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Stallings? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings has seven doubles, a home run and 17 walks while batting .200.
- Stallings has recorded a hit in 25 of 53 games this season (47.2%), including four multi-hit games (7.5%).
- He has gone deep in one of 53 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- Stallings has driven in a run in nine games this year (17.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 13 of 53 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|24
|.215
|AVG
|.183
|.292
|OBP
|.289
|.278
|SLG
|.254
|3
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|6
|23/8
|K/BB
|21/9
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.00 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (119 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies will send Lorenzen (5-7) out to make his 19th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 3.58 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- while pitching for the Detroit Tigers -- the right-hander threw five innings against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.58, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .236 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.