Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins and Jake Burger, who went 2-for-4 last time in action, take on Michael Lorenzen and the Philadelphia Phillies at LoanDepot park, Thursday at 12:10 PM ET.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Phillies Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Explore More About This Game
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger is batting .218 with 15 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 23 walks.
- Burger has gotten a hit in 45 of 89 games this season (50.6%), with multiple hits on 18 occasions (20.2%).
- In 25.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 7.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28 games this year (31.5%), Burger has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (16.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 39 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|40
|.257
|AVG
|.171
|.327
|OBP
|.228
|.662
|SLG
|.390
|25
|XBH
|16
|17
|HR
|8
|36
|RBI
|16
|45/14
|K/BB
|57/8
|0
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 119 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Lorenzen makes the start for the Phillies, his 19th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 3.58 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out -- while pitching for the Detroit Tigers -- the righty tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed a 3.58 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 18 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .236 to opposing hitters.
