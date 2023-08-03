The Miami Marlins and Jake Burger, who went 2-for-4 last time in action, take on Michael Lorenzen and the Philadelphia Phillies at LoanDepot park, Thursday at 12:10 PM ET.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger is batting .218 with 15 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 23 walks.

Burger has gotten a hit in 45 of 89 games this season (50.6%), with multiple hits on 18 occasions (20.2%).

In 25.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 7.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 28 games this year (31.5%), Burger has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (16.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 39 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 40 .257 AVG .171 .327 OBP .228 .662 SLG .390 25 XBH 16 17 HR 8 36 RBI 16 45/14 K/BB 57/8 0 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings