Jazz Chisholm -- with a slugging percentage of .775 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Michael Lorenzen on the hill, on August 3 at 12:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-6 against the Phillies.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jazz Chisholm? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm is hitting .244 with five doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 13 walks.

Chisholm enters this game on a 10-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .250 with one homer.

In 70.2% of his 47 games this season, Chisholm has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

In 21.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

Chisholm has had at least one RBI in 36.2% of his games this season (17 of 47), with more than one RBI three times (6.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 36.2% of his games this season (17 of 47), with two or more runs four times (8.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 25 .260 AVG .232 .337 OBP .274 .494 SLG .424 8 XBH 8 5 HR 5 10 RBI 12 29/8 K/BB 31/5 7 SB 8

Phillies Pitching Rankings