Jazz Chisholm Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Jazz Chisholm -- with a slugging percentage of .775 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Michael Lorenzen on the hill, on August 3 at 12:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-6 against the Phillies.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jazz Chisholm? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm is hitting .244 with five doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 13 walks.
- Chisholm enters this game on a 10-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .250 with one homer.
- In 70.2% of his 47 games this season, Chisholm has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- In 21.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Chisholm has had at least one RBI in 36.2% of his games this season (17 of 47), with more than one RBI three times (6.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 36.2% of his games this season (17 of 47), with two or more runs four times (8.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|25
|.260
|AVG
|.232
|.337
|OBP
|.274
|.494
|SLG
|.424
|8
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|5
|10
|RBI
|12
|29/8
|K/BB
|31/5
|7
|SB
|8
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 119 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Lorenzen makes the start for the Phillies, his 19th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 3.58 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared for the Detroit Tigers on Thursday, when he tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.58, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .236 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.