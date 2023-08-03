Joey Wendle Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Joey Wendle -- .067 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Michael Lorenzen on the mound, on August 3 at 12:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Phillies.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Phillies Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Explore More About This Game
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle has 13 doubles, two triples, a home run and 10 walks while batting .242.
- Wendle has gotten a hit in 38 of 67 games this season (56.7%), including 10 multi-hit games (14.9%).
- He has gone deep in one of 67 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- Wendle has driven in a run in 11 games this year (16.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 29.9% of his games this season (20 of 67), with two or more runs four times (6.0%).
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|31
|.235
|AVG
|.250
|.250
|OBP
|.314
|.330
|SLG
|.344
|10
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|6
|25/2
|K/BB
|25/8
|1
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.00 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (119 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lorenzen (5-7) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.58 ERA in 105 2/3 innings pitched, with 83 strikeouts.
- In his last time out -- while pitching for the Detroit Tigers -- the right-hander threw five innings against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.58, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .236 against him.
