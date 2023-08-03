Joey Wendle -- .067 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Michael Lorenzen on the mound, on August 3 at 12:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Phillies.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle has 13 doubles, two triples, a home run and 10 walks while batting .242.

Wendle has gotten a hit in 38 of 67 games this season (56.7%), including 10 multi-hit games (14.9%).

He has gone deep in one of 67 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

Wendle has driven in a run in 11 games this year (16.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 29.9% of his games this season (20 of 67), with two or more runs four times (6.0%).

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 31 .235 AVG .250 .250 OBP .314 .330 SLG .344 10 XBH 6 0 HR 1 6 RBI 6 25/2 K/BB 25/8 1 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings