Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Jorge Soler, with a slugging percentage of .341 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Michael Lorenzen on the mound, August 3 at 12:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-6 in his last game against the Phillies.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Soler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler leads Miami with 93 hits, batting .242 this season with 45 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 108th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.
- Soler enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .273 with two homers.
- Soler has gotten a hit in 65 of 104 games this year (62.5%), with multiple hits on 19 occasions (18.3%).
- He has gone deep in 22.1% of his games this season, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32.7% of his games this year, Soler has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 45 games this year (43.3%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|51
|.237
|AVG
|.246
|.301
|OBP
|.360
|.464
|SLG
|.524
|22
|XBH
|23
|11
|HR
|15
|27
|RBI
|30
|52/18
|K/BB
|55/30
|0
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.00 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (119 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lorenzen (5-7 with a 3.58 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 19th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was for the Detroit Tigers on Thursday when the righty tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 31-year-old has put together a 3.58 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 18 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .236 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.