Jorge Soler, with a slugging percentage of .341 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Michael Lorenzen on the mound, August 3 at 12:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-6 in his last game against the Phillies.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Phillies Starter: Michael Lorenzen

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler leads Miami with 93 hits, batting .242 this season with 45 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 108th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.

Soler enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .273 with two homers.

Soler has gotten a hit in 65 of 104 games this year (62.5%), with multiple hits on 19 occasions (18.3%).

He has gone deep in 22.1% of his games this season, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.7% of his games this year, Soler has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 45 games this year (43.3%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 51 .237 AVG .246 .301 OBP .360 .464 SLG .524 22 XBH 23 11 HR 15 27 RBI 30 52/18 K/BB 55/30 0 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings