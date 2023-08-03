Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Thursday, Josh Bell (.256 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Lorenzen. First pitch is at 12:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 4-for-5 in his most recent game against the Phillies.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Bell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is hitting .241 with 19 doubles, 12 home runs and 44 walks.
- In 64.3% of his games this year (63 of 98), Bell has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (16.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 12.2% of his games in 2023 (12 of 98), and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 38 games this season (38.8%), Bell has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (10.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 23.5% of his games this season (23 of 98), with two or more runs four times (4.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|47
|.800
|AVG
|.227
|.833
|OBP
|.322
|1.400
|SLG
|.395
|1
|XBH
|15
|1
|HR
|7
|2
|RBI
|26
|0/1
|K/BB
|42/24
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.00 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (119 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lorenzen gets the start for the Phillies, his 19th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 3.58 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched for the Detroit Tigers on Thursday, when he tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 3.58 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .236 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.