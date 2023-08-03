On Thursday, Josh Bell (.256 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Lorenzen. First pitch is at 12:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 4-for-5 in his most recent game against the Phillies.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Bell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is hitting .241 with 19 doubles, 12 home runs and 44 walks.

In 64.3% of his games this year (63 of 98), Bell has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (16.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 12.2% of his games in 2023 (12 of 98), and 3% of his trips to the dish.

In 38 games this season (38.8%), Bell has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (10.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 23.5% of his games this season (23 of 98), with two or more runs four times (4.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 47 .800 AVG .227 .833 OBP .322 1.400 SLG .395 1 XBH 15 1 HR 7 2 RBI 26 0/1 K/BB 42/24 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings