Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez and his .581 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen and the Philadelphia Phillies at LoanDepot park, Thursday at 12:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-6) against the Phillies.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Phillies Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .425, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .473.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.
- Arraez has gotten at least one hit in 80.6% of his games this season (83 of 103), with at least two hits 44 times (42.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 2.9% of his games in 2023, and 0.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Arraez has picked up an RBI in 35 games this year (34.0%), with two or more RBI in 12 of them (11.7%).
- He has scored in 37 of 103 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|47
|.413
|AVG
|.339
|.450
|OBP
|.397
|.502
|SLG
|.439
|16
|XBH
|14
|1
|HR
|2
|27
|RBI
|24
|7/15
|K/BB
|17/16
|1
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.00).
- The Phillies surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (119 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies will send Lorenzen (5-7) out to make his 19th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 3.58 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched for the Detroit Tigers on Thursday, when he threw five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up a 3.58 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 18 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .236 to his opponents.
