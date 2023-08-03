The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez and his .581 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen and the Philadelphia Phillies at LoanDepot park, Thursday at 12:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-6) against the Phillies.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

12:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .425, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .473.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.

Arraez has gotten at least one hit in 80.6% of his games this season (83 of 103), with at least two hits 44 times (42.7%).

He has hit a home run in 2.9% of his games in 2023, and 0.7% of his trips to the dish.

Arraez has picked up an RBI in 35 games this year (34.0%), with two or more RBI in 12 of them (11.7%).

He has scored in 37 of 103 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 47 .413 AVG .339 .450 OBP .397 .502 SLG .439 16 XBH 14 1 HR 2 27 RBI 24 7/15 K/BB 17/16 1 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings