Thursday's game between the Miami Marlins (58-51) and the Philadelphia Phillies (58-50) at LoanDepot park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Marlins taking home the win. First pitch is at 12:10 PM ET on August 3.

The probable pitchers are Michael Lorenzen (5-7) for the Phillies and Johnny Cueto (0-2) for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET

Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Marlins 6, Phillies 5.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Miami and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 games.

The Marlins have won in 24, or 46.2%, of the 52 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Miami has come away with a win 15 times in 35 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Miami is the No. 24 offense in baseball, scoring 4.1 runs per game (448 total runs).

The Marlins have the 13th-ranked ERA (4.13) in the majors this season.

