Jon Berti and the Miami Marlins take on Bryson Stott and the Philadelphia Phillies at LoanDepot park on Thursday at 12:10 PM ET.

The Phillies are listed as -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Marlins (+110). The over/under for the game is listed at 8.5 runs.

Marlins vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023

12:10 PM ET

Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -135 +110 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 2-1.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Marlins and their foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The last 10 Marlins matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have won in 24, or 46.2%, of the 52 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Miami has entered 31 games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and is 13-18 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Miami and its opponents have hit the over in 51 of its 108 games with a total this season.

In six games with a line this season, the Marlins have a mark of 4-2-0 against the spread.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-23 24-28 27-22 30-29 44-39 13-12

