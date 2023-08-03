Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins will take the field on Thursday at LoanDepot park against Michael Lorenzen, who is projected to start for the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is set for 12:10 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 99 home runs as a team.

Fueled by 288 extra-base hits, Miami ranks 20th in MLB with a .400 slugging percentage this season.

The Marlins have a team batting average of .265 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.

Miami has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 448 (4.1 per game).

The Marlins have an OBP of .321 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Marlins are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking seventh with an average of 7.9 strikeouts per game.

Miami averages 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, fourth-most in the majors.

Miami pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.13 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Marlins pitchers have a 1.274 WHIP this season, 14th in the majors.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Marlins will send Johnny Cueto (0-2) to the mound for his fourth start this season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed four hits in six innings pitched against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.

He has started three games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Cueto has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in four chances this season.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 7/29/2023 Tigers L 5-0 Home Johnny Cueto Beau Brieske 7/30/2023 Tigers W 8-6 Home Jesús Luzardo Tarik Skubal 7/31/2023 Phillies L 4-2 Home Edward Cabrera Taijuan Walker 8/1/2023 Phillies L 3-1 Home Sandy Alcantara Ranger Suárez 8/2/2023 Phillies W 9-8 Home Braxton Garrett Zack Wheeler 8/3/2023 Phillies - Home Johnny Cueto Michael Lorenzen 8/4/2023 Rangers - Away Jesús Luzardo Jordan Montgomery 8/5/2023 Rangers - Away Edward Cabrera Martín Pérez 8/6/2023 Rangers - Away Sandy Alcantara Jon Gray 8/7/2023 Reds - Away Braxton Garrett Brandon Williamson 8/8/2023 Reds - Away Johnny Cueto Luke Weaver

