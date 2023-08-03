Bryson Stott and the Philadelphia Phillies (58-50) will visit Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (58-51) at LoanDepot park on Thursday, August 3, with a start time of 12:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Phillies as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Marlins +105 moneyline odds. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Marlins vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen - PHI (5-7, 3.58 ERA) vs Johnny Cueto - MIA (0-2, 5.06 ERA)

Marlins vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Marlins vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have won 38, or 57.6%, of the 66 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Phillies have gone 31-20 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (60.8% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Philadelphia has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Phillies went 3-4 over the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Philadelphia and its opponents combined to go over the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Marlins have been victorious in 24, or 46.2%, of the 52 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Marlins have been victorious 15 times in 35 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 2-1.

Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Marlins vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bryan De La Cruz 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+185) Jorge Soler 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+200) Luis Arraez 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+240) Jacob Stallings 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+300) Josh Bell 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 3rd

