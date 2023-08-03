Bryson Stott and Luis Arraez are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Philadelphia Phillies and the Miami Marlins meet at LoanDepot park on Thursday (first pitch at 12:10 PM ET).

Marlins vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET

Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 152 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 31 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .378/.425/.473 so far this year.

Arraez hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .348 with a double and a walk.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Aug. 2 1-for-6 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 1 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 31 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 93 hits with 19 doubles, 26 home runs, 48 walks and 57 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .242/.331/.494 so far this season.

Soler has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .273 with two home runs, a walk and three RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Aug. 2 1-for-6 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 31 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 28 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Bryson Stott Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Stott Stats

Stott has recorded 121 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with 19 stolen bases.

He's slashing .303/.344/.434 on the season.

Stott Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Aug. 2 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 1 at Marlins Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jul. 31 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Pirates Jul. 29 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Pirates Jul. 28 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

Alec Bohm Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Bohm Stats

Alec Bohm has 105 hits with 19 doubles, 10 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .293/.347/.430 so far this year.

Bohm takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .476 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and seven RBI.

Bohm Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Aug. 2 4-for-6 1 0 3 5 0 at Marlins Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Jul. 31 2-for-3 0 0 1 3 1 at Pirates Jul. 30 3-for-5 1 1 3 6 0 at Pirates Jul. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

