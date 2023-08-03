A pair of baseball's best hitters go head-to-head when the Philadelphia Phillies (58-50) and Miami Marlins (58-51) meet at 12:10 PM ET on Thursday, at LoanDepot park. Bryson Stott has a .303 batting average (eighth in league) for the Phillies, and Luis Arraez ranks first at .378.

The Phillies will look to Michael Lorenzen (5-7) against the Marlins and Johnny Cueto (0-2).

Marlins vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lorenzen - PHI (5-7, 3.58 ERA) vs Cueto - MIA (0-2, 5.06 ERA)

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johnny Cueto

Cueto makes the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.06 ERA and 14 strikeouts over 16 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.

The 37-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.06, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .175 batting average against him.

Cueto is trying to secure his second quality start of the season in this game.

Cueto will aim to go five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging four innings per outing.

In one of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Lorenzen

Lorenzen (5-7) will take to the mound for the Phillies and make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came with the Detroit Tigers on Thursday, when he threw five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.58 and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .236 in 18 games this season.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in eight of them.

Lorenzen has 17 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

