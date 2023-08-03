Oddsmakers have set player props for Gleyber Torres, Kyle Tucker and others when the New York Yankees host the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Yankees vs. Astros Game Info

When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Clarke Schmidt Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Schmidt Stats

The Yankees will hand the ball to Clarke Schmidt (7-6) for his 22nd start of the season.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Schmidt has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 22 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Schmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Orioles Jul. 29 5.0 5 3 3 2 1 vs. Royals Jul. 21 5.2 5 3 3 2 1 at Rockies Jul. 15 6.0 3 2 2 8 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 9 0.2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 4 5.0 5 3 3 7 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Clarke Schmidt's player props with BetMGM.

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Torres Stats

Torres has 16 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 39 walks and 45 RBI (105 total hits). He's also swiped nine bases.

He has a .260/.322/.428 slash line on the season.

Torres will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with three doubles and two RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Aug. 2 3-for-4 2 0 0 4 1 vs. Rays Aug. 1 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Rays Jul. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 30 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Orioles Jul. 29 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 56 hits with 10 doubles, 20 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .295/.415/.663 on the year.

Judge brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a home run, six walks and two RBI.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Aug. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays Jul. 31 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 29 3-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 at Orioles Jul. 28 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Aaron Judge or other Yankees players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 27 doubles, 18 home runs, 51 walks and 74 RBI (117 total hits). He has stolen 20 bases.

He's slashed .300/.378/.508 so far this year.

Tucker has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .238 with two doubles and five RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Aug. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 31 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 1 vs. Rays Jul. 30 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Rays Jul. 29 0-for-6 0 0 0 0 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 105 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 60 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .253/.349/.427 so far this season.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Aug. 2 2-for-2 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 31 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rays Jul. 29 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0

Bet on player props for Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman or other Astros players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.