Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rangers - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Friday, Bryan De La Cruz (hitting .205 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Phillies.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz has 23 doubles, 15 home runs and 30 walks while batting .270.
- He ranks 46th in batting average, 97th in on base percentage, and 64th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- De La Cruz has picked up a hit in 64.1% of his 103 games this season, with at least two hits in 27.2% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 14.6% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 37 games this season (35.9%), De La Cruz has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (15.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 35.0% of his games this year (36 of 103), with two or more runs eight times (7.8%).
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|49
|.307
|AVG
|.231
|.351
|OBP
|.282
|.478
|SLG
|.400
|21
|XBH
|17
|7
|HR
|8
|32
|RBI
|27
|55/15
|K/BB
|52/15
|0
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (122 total, 1.1 per game).
- Montgomery gets the start for the Rangers, his 22nd of the season. He is 6-9 with a 3.42 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out -- while pitching for the St. Louis Cardinals -- the left-hander tossed six innings against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.42), 35th in WHIP (1.248), and 45th in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
