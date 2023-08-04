On Friday, Bryan De La Cruz (hitting .205 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Phillies.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz has 23 doubles, 15 home runs and 30 walks while batting .270.

He ranks 46th in batting average, 97th in on base percentage, and 64th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.

De La Cruz has picked up a hit in 64.1% of his 103 games this season, with at least two hits in 27.2% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 14.6% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 37 games this season (35.9%), De La Cruz has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (15.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 35.0% of his games this year (36 of 103), with two or more runs eight times (7.8%).

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 49 .307 AVG .231 .351 OBP .282 .478 SLG .400 21 XBH 17 7 HR 8 32 RBI 27 55/15 K/BB 52/15 0 SB 3

