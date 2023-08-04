The Miami Dolphins have +2500 odds to win the Super Bowl as of December 31.

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +275

+275 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Miami Betting Insights

Miami covered nine times in 17 games with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Dolphins games.

Miami put up 364.5 yards per game offensively last season (sixth in ), and it allowed 337.8 yards per game (18th) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Dolphins had a 6-2 record at home and were 3-6 away last year.

When the underdog, Miami picked up only two victories (2-5) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 7-3.

The Dolphins were 7-5 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC East.

Dolphins Impact Players

Tua Tagovailoa had 25 TD passes and eight interceptions in 13 games last year, completing 64.8% of his throws for 3,548 yards (272.9 per game).

Tyreek Hill had 119 catches for 1,710 yards (100.6 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.

Jaylen Waddle had 75 catches for 1,356 yards (79.8 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

In 16 games, Raheem Mostert rushed for 891 yards (55.7 per game) and three TDs.

Jalen Ramsey totaled four interceptions to go with 88 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and 18 passes defended in 17 games last year with the Rams.

2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Chargers - +2500 2 September 17 @ Patriots - +6600 3 September 24 Broncos - +5000 4 October 1 @ Bills - +900 5 October 8 Giants - +6600 6 October 15 Panthers - +8000 7 October 22 @ Eagles - +800 8 October 29 Patriots - +6600 9 November 5 @ Chiefs - +600 11 November 19 Raiders - +8000 12 November 24 @ Jets - +1600 13 December 3 @ Commanders - +8000 14 December 11 Titans - +10000 15 December 17 Jets - +1600 16 December 24 Cowboys - +1500 17 December 31 @ Ravens - +2000 18 January 7 Bills - +900

