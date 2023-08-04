On Friday, Jake Burger (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Stadium: Globe Life Field

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger has 15 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .215.

In 50.0% of his games this year (45 of 90), Burger has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (20.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 25.6% of his games this season, and 7.5% of his chances at the plate.

Burger has driven in a run in 28 games this year (31.1%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 43.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (6.7%).

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 40 .250 AVG .171 .400 OBP .228 .250 SLG .390 0 XBH 16 0 HR 8 0 RBI 16 1/1 K/BB 57/8 0 SB 1

