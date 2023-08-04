Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rangers - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Friday, Jake Burger (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Burger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger has 15 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .215.
- In 50.0% of his games this year (45 of 90), Burger has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (20.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 25.6% of his games this season, and 7.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Burger has driven in a run in 28 games this year (31.1%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 43.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (6.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|40
|.250
|AVG
|.171
|.400
|OBP
|.228
|.250
|SLG
|.390
|0
|XBH
|16
|0
|HR
|8
|0
|RBI
|16
|1/1
|K/BB
|57/8
|0
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Rangers have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.16).
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (122 total, 1.1 per game).
- Montgomery makes the start for the Rangers, his 22nd of the season. He is 6-9 with a 3.42 ERA and 108 strikeouts through 121 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- while pitching for the St. Louis Cardinals -- the lefty threw six innings against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.42), 35th in WHIP (1.248), and 45th in K/9 (8).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.