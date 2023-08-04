Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rangers - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .438 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Texas Rangers, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on August 4 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Phillies.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is batting .294 with 13 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 17 walks.
- In 64.7% of his games this season (55 of 85), Berti has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (24.7%) he recorded at least two.
- In 85 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
- Berti has an RBI in 17 of 85 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them.
- He has scored in 28 games this season (32.9%), including seven multi-run games (8.2%).
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|42
|.279
|AVG
|.308
|.310
|OBP
|.355
|.346
|SLG
|.406
|8
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|9
|24/6
|K/BB
|31/11
|5
|SB
|6
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rangers have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (122 total, 1.1 per game).
- Montgomery (6-9) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.42 ERA in 121 2/3 innings pitched, with 108 strikeouts.
- The lefty last pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday, when he tossed six innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 3.42 ERA ranks 19th, 1.248 WHIP ranks 35th, and 8 K/9 ranks 45th.
