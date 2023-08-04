Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .438 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Texas Rangers, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on August 4 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Phillies.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti is batting .294 with 13 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 17 walks.

In 64.7% of his games this season (55 of 85), Berti has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (24.7%) he recorded at least two.

In 85 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.

Berti has an RBI in 17 of 85 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them.

He has scored in 28 games this season (32.9%), including seven multi-run games (8.2%).

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 42 .279 AVG .308 .310 OBP .355 .346 SLG .406 8 XBH 9 0 HR 2 13 RBI 9 24/6 K/BB 31/11 5 SB 6

Rangers Pitching Rankings