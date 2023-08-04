Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rangers - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Jorge Soler, with a slugging percentage of .366 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Texas Rangers, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, August 4 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler leads Miami with 94 hits, batting .242 this season with 45 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 107th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.
- Soler is batting .273 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- Soler has had a hit in 66 of 105 games this season (62.9%), including multiple hits 19 times (18.1%).
- In 21.9% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Soler has an RBI in 34 of 105 games this year, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 42.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (10.5%).
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|51
|.237
|AVG
|.246
|.300
|OBP
|.360
|.460
|SLG
|.524
|22
|XBH
|23
|11
|HR
|15
|27
|RBI
|30
|54/18
|K/BB
|55/30
|0
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rangers' 4.16 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (122 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rangers are sending Montgomery (6-9) out to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 6-9 with a 3.42 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday, when he tossed six innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 3.42 ERA ranks 19th, 1.248 WHIP ranks 35th, and 8 K/9 ranks 45th.
