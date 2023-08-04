Jorge Soler, with a slugging percentage of .366 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Texas Rangers, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, August 4 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler leads Miami with 94 hits, batting .242 this season with 45 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 107th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.

Soler is batting .273 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

Soler has had a hit in 66 of 105 games this season (62.9%), including multiple hits 19 times (18.1%).

In 21.9% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

Soler has an RBI in 34 of 105 games this year, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 42.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (10.5%).

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 51 .237 AVG .246 .300 OBP .360 .460 SLG .524 22 XBH 23 11 HR 15 27 RBI 30 54/18 K/BB 55/30 0 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings