The Miami Marlins and Josh Bell (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Jordan Montgomery and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is batting .239 with 19 doubles, 12 home runs and 45 walks.

In 63.6% of his 99 games this season, Bell has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 12 games this year (12.1%), homering in 3% of his trips to the dish.

In 38.4% of his games this season, Bell has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 24 of 99 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 47 .500 AVG .227 .600 OBP .322 .875 SLG .395 1 XBH 15 1 HR 7 2 RBI 26 0/2 K/BB 42/24 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings