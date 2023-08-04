Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rangers - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins and Josh Bell (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Jordan Montgomery and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is batting .239 with 19 doubles, 12 home runs and 45 walks.
- In 63.6% of his 99 games this season, Bell has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 12 games this year (12.1%), homering in 3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 38.4% of his games this season, Bell has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 24 of 99 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|47
|.500
|AVG
|.227
|.600
|OBP
|.322
|.875
|SLG
|.395
|1
|XBH
|15
|1
|HR
|7
|2
|RBI
|26
|0/2
|K/BB
|42/24
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (122 total, 1.1 per game).
- Montgomery (6-9 with a 3.42 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 22nd of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared for the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday, when he tossed six innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.42), 35th in WHIP (1.248), and 45th in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
