Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rangers - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Friday, Luis Arraez (.395 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, two walks and four RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .423, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .470.
- He ranks first in batting average, second in on base percentage, and 41st in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Arraez is batting .304 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- In 84 of 104 games this year (80.8%) Arraez has picked up a hit, and in 44 of those games he had more than one (42.3%).
- In 2.9% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 0.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Arraez has picked up an RBI in 35 games this season (33.7%), with more than one RBI in 12 of those contests (11.5%).
- He has scored in 37 of 104 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|47
|.410
|AVG
|.339
|.447
|OBP
|.397
|.498
|SLG
|.439
|16
|XBH
|14
|1
|HR
|2
|27
|RBI
|24
|8/15
|K/BB
|17/16
|1
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 122 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- The Rangers will send Montgomery (6-9) out for his 22nd start of the season. He is 6-9 with a 3.42 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was for the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday when the left-hander tossed six innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.42), 35th in WHIP (1.248), and 45th in K/9 (8).
