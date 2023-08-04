On Friday, Luis Arraez (.395 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, two walks and four RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .423, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .470.

He ranks first in batting average, second in on base percentage, and 41st in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Arraez is batting .304 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

In 84 of 104 games this year (80.8%) Arraez has picked up a hit, and in 44 of those games he had more than one (42.3%).

In 2.9% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 0.7% of his trips to the plate.

Arraez has picked up an RBI in 35 games this season (33.7%), with more than one RBI in 12 of those contests (11.5%).

He has scored in 37 of 104 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 47 .410 AVG .339 .447 OBP .397 .498 SLG .439 16 XBH 14 1 HR 2 27 RBI 24 8/15 K/BB 17/16 1 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings