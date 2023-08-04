Friday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (63-46) against the Miami Marlins (58-52) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 8:05 PM on August 4.

The probable starters are Jordan Montgomery (6-9) for the Rangers and Jesus Luzardo (8-5) for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have posted a mark of 2-2.

When it comes to the over/under, Miami and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.

The last 10 Marlins contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Marlins have been underdogs in 53 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (45.3%) in those contests.

This year, Miami has won 13 of 29 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Miami is the No. 24 offense in the majors, scoring 4.1 runs per game (450 total runs).

The Marlins have the 14th-ranked ERA (4.13) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Schedule