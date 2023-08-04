Marlins vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 4
Friday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (63-46) against the Miami Marlins (58-52) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 8:05 PM on August 4.
The probable starters are Jordan Montgomery (6-9) for the Rangers and Jesus Luzardo (8-5) for the Marlins.
Marlins vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
Marlins vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Marlins 4.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Marlins Performance Insights
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have posted a mark of 2-2.
- When it comes to the over/under, Miami and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.
- The last 10 Marlins contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.
- The Marlins have been underdogs in 53 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (45.3%) in those contests.
- This year, Miami has won 13 of 29 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Miami is the No. 24 offense in the majors, scoring 4.1 runs per game (450 total runs).
- The Marlins have the 14th-ranked ERA (4.13) in the majors this season.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 30
|Tigers
|W 8-6
|Jesús Luzardo vs Tarik Skubal
|July 31
|Phillies
|L 4-2
|Edward Cabrera vs Taijuan Walker
|August 1
|Phillies
|L 3-1
|Sandy Alcantara vs Ranger Suárez
|August 2
|Phillies
|W 9-8
|Braxton Garrett vs Zack Wheeler
|August 3
|Phillies
|L 4-2
|Johnny Cueto vs Michael Lorenzen
|August 4
|@ Rangers
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Jordan Montgomery
|August 5
|@ Rangers
|-
|Edward Cabrera vs Jon Gray
|August 6
|@ Rangers
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Andrew Heaney
|August 7
|@ Reds
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Brandon Williamson
|August 8
|@ Reds
|-
|Johnny Cueto vs Luke Weaver
|August 9
|@ Reds
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Graham Ashcraft
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.