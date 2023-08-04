Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will see Jesus Luzardo starting for the Miami Marlins on Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

The Rangers are the favorite in this one, at -140, while the underdog Marlins have +115 odds to upset. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Marlins vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

TV: BSSW

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -140 +115 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have posted a mark of 2-2.

When it comes to the total, the Marlins and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.

The last 10 Marlins matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 53 games this year and have walked away with the win 24 times (45.3%) in those games.

Miami has a record of 13-16 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +115 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, Miami and its opponents have hit the over in 51 of its 109 games with a total.

The Marlins are 4-2-0 against the spread in their six games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-24 24-28 27-23 30-29 44-40 13-12

