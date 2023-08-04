The Texas Rangers and Nate Lowe will hit the field against the Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler at Globe Life Field on Friday, with the first pitch at 8:05 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins' 100 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Fueled by 292 extra-base hits, Miami ranks 20th in MLB with a .400 slugging percentage this season.

The Marlins' .264 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

Miami has scored 450 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Marlins have the 13th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.321).

The Marlins are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking seventh with an average of 7.9 strikeouts per game.

Miami averages 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, fourth-most in the majors.

Miami has the 14th-ranked ERA (4.13) in the majors this season.

Marlins pitchers have a 1.270 WHIP this season, 13th in the majors.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Jesus Luzardo (8-5) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his 23rd start of the season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in 4 2/3 innings pitched against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

He has 12 quality starts in 22 chances this season.

Luzardo has made 17 starts of five or more innings in 22 chances this season, and averages 5.7 frames when he pitches.

He has made 22 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 7/30/2023 Tigers W 8-6 Home Jesús Luzardo Tarik Skubal 7/31/2023 Phillies L 4-2 Home Edward Cabrera Taijuan Walker 8/1/2023 Phillies L 3-1 Home Sandy Alcantara Ranger Suárez 8/2/2023 Phillies W 9-8 Home Braxton Garrett Zack Wheeler 8/3/2023 Phillies L 4-2 Home Johnny Cueto Michael Lorenzen 8/4/2023 Rangers - Away Jesús Luzardo Jordan Montgomery 8/5/2023 Rangers - Away Edward Cabrera Jon Gray 8/6/2023 Rangers - Away Sandy Alcantara Andrew Heaney 8/7/2023 Reds - Away Braxton Garrett Brandon Williamson 8/8/2023 Reds - Away Johnny Cueto Luke Weaver 8/9/2023 Reds - Away Jesús Luzardo Graham Ashcraft

