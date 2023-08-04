How to Watch the Marlins vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 4
The Texas Rangers and Nate Lowe will hit the field against the Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler at Globe Life Field on Friday, with the first pitch at 8:05 PM ET.
Marlins vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins' 100 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.
- Fueled by 292 extra-base hits, Miami ranks 20th in MLB with a .400 slugging percentage this season.
- The Marlins' .264 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.
- Miami has scored 450 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 13th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.321).
- The Marlins are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking seventh with an average of 7.9 strikeouts per game.
- Miami averages 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, fourth-most in the majors.
- Miami has the 14th-ranked ERA (4.13) in the majors this season.
- Marlins pitchers have a 1.270 WHIP this season, 13th in the majors.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jesus Luzardo (8-5) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his 23rd start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in 4 2/3 innings pitched against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.
- He has 12 quality starts in 22 chances this season.
- Luzardo has made 17 starts of five or more innings in 22 chances this season, and averages 5.7 frames when he pitches.
- He has made 22 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/30/2023
|Tigers
|W 8-6
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Tarik Skubal
|7/31/2023
|Phillies
|L 4-2
|Home
|Edward Cabrera
|Taijuan Walker
|8/1/2023
|Phillies
|L 3-1
|Home
|Sandy Alcantara
|Ranger Suárez
|8/2/2023
|Phillies
|W 9-8
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Zack Wheeler
|8/3/2023
|Phillies
|L 4-2
|Home
|Johnny Cueto
|Michael Lorenzen
|8/4/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Jordan Montgomery
|8/5/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Edward Cabrera
|Jon Gray
|8/6/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Andrew Heaney
|8/7/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Brandon Williamson
|8/8/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Johnny Cueto
|Luke Weaver
|8/9/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Graham Ashcraft
