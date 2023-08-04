On Friday, August 4 at 8:05 PM ET, the Texas Rangers (63-46) host the Miami Marlins (58-52) at Globe Life Field in the series opener. Jordan Montgomery will get the call for the Rangers, while Jesus Luzardo will take the hill for the Marlins.

The Rangers have been listed as -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Marlins (+115). An 8-run total is set in the matchup.

Marlins vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - TEX (6-9, 3.42 ERA) vs Luzardo - MIA (8-5, 3.38 ERA)

Marlins vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Marlins vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 69 times this season and won 42, or 60.9%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Rangers have a 32-20 record (winning 61.5% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Rangers have a 3-1 record across the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Marlins have come away with 24 wins in the 53 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Marlins have been victorious 13 times in 29 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Marlins vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jake Burger 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+140) Yuli Gurriel 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+220) Luis Arraez 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+195) Josh Bell 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190) Jorge Soler 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+225) 0.5 (+130)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 3rd

