The Texas Rangers (63-46) and Miami Marlins (58-52) clash in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Globe Life Field, at 8:05 PM ET. The Rangers are coming off a series victory over the White Sox, and the Marlins a series loss to the Phillies.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Jordan Montgomery (6-9) to the mound, while Jesus Luzardo (8-5) will answer the bell for the Marlins.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - TEX (6-9, 3.42 ERA) vs Luzardo - MIA (8-5, 3.38 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo

Luzardo gets the start for the Marlins, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.38 ERA and 147 strikeouts through 125 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

In 22 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.38, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .239 against him.

Luzardo has collected 12 quality starts this season.

Luzardo is trying to record his 18th start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

In four of his 22 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

The Rangers' Montgomery (6-9) will make his 22nd start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance came with the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 21 games this season with a 3.42 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .250.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 12 of them.

Montgomery has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 3.42 ERA ranks 19th, 1.248 WHIP ranks 35th, and 8 K/9 ranks 45th.

Jordan Montgomery vs. Marlins

The Marlins are batting .264 this season, third in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .400 (20th in the league) with 100 home runs.

The left-hander has faced the Marlins one time this season, allowing them to go 6-for-22 with a triple and an RBI in six innings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.