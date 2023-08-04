On Friday, Nick Fortes (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Miami Marlins play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Phillies.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes is hitting .214 with four doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.

Fortes has reached base via a hit in 34 games this season (of 69 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 5.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 69), and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

Fortes has driven in a run in 18 games this season (26.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 18 times this season (26.1%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 33 .236 AVG .190 .294 OBP .232 .282 SLG .295 3 XBH 5 1 HR 3 13 RBI 7 15/7 K/BB 29/6 2 SB 1

