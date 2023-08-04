Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rangers - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Friday, Nick Fortes (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Miami Marlins play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Phillies.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes is hitting .214 with four doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.
- Fortes has reached base via a hit in 34 games this season (of 69 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 5.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 69), and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Fortes has driven in a run in 18 games this season (26.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 18 times this season (26.1%), including one multi-run game.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|33
|.236
|AVG
|.190
|.294
|OBP
|.232
|.282
|SLG
|.295
|3
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|7
|15/7
|K/BB
|29/6
|2
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (122 total, 1.1 per game).
- Montgomery (6-9) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 3.42 ERA in 121 2/3 innings pitched, with 108 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance -- while pitching for the St. Louis Cardinals -- the lefty threw six innings against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.42 ERA ranks 19th, 1.248 WHIP ranks 35th, and 8 K/9 ranks 45th among qualifying pitchers this season.
