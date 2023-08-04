Yuli Gurriel Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rangers - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Yuli Gurriel -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Texas Rangers, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, on August 4 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Phillies.
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate
- Gurriel is batting .272 with 11 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 22 walks.
- Gurriel has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this season (40 of 70), with at least two hits 19 times (27.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 4.3% of his games this year, and 1.2% of his chances at the plate.
- In 19 games this season, Gurriel has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 23 games this season (32.9%), including multiple runs in three games.
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|35
|.239
|AVG
|.301
|.306
|OBP
|.356
|.321
|SLG
|.439
|8
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|11
|16/11
|K/BB
|14/11
|1
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Rangers have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).
- The Rangers rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (122 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rangers will send Montgomery (6-9) out for his 22nd start of the season. He is 6-9 with a 3.42 ERA and 108 strikeouts through 121 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came while pitching for the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday when the left-hander tossed six innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.42 ERA ranks 19th, 1.248 WHIP ranks 35th, and 8 K/9 ranks 45th among qualifying pitchers this season.
