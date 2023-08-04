Yuli Gurriel -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Texas Rangers, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, on August 4 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Phillies.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

Gurriel is batting .272 with 11 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 22 walks.

Gurriel has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this season (40 of 70), with at least two hits 19 times (27.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 4.3% of his games this year, and 1.2% of his chances at the plate.

In 19 games this season, Gurriel has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 23 games this season (32.9%), including multiple runs in three games.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 35 .239 AVG .301 .306 OBP .356 .321 SLG .439 8 XBH 9 0 HR 3 9 RBI 11 16/11 K/BB 14/11 1 SB 3

Rangers Pitching Rankings