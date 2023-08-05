Bryan De La Cruz -- with an on-base percentage of .262 in his past 10 games, 55 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the mound, on August 5 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is hitting .270 with 23 doubles, 15 home runs and 30 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 46th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging.

De La Cruz has picked up a hit in 67 of 104 games this season, with multiple hits 28 times.

In 14.4% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

De La Cruz has had at least one RBI in 35.6% of his games this season (37 of 104), with two or more RBI 16 times (15.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 36 games this year (34.6%), including eight multi-run games (7.7%).

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 50 .307 AVG .231 .351 OBP .281 .478 SLG .397 21 XBH 17 7 HR 8 32 RBI 27 55/15 K/BB 52/15 0 SB 3

