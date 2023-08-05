Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rangers - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Bryan De La Cruz -- with an on-base percentage of .262 in his past 10 games, 55 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the mound, on August 5 at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is hitting .270 with 23 doubles, 15 home runs and 30 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 46th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging.
- De La Cruz has picked up a hit in 67 of 104 games this season, with multiple hits 28 times.
- In 14.4% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- De La Cruz has had at least one RBI in 35.6% of his games this season (37 of 104), with two or more RBI 16 times (15.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 36 games this year (34.6%), including eight multi-run games (7.7%).
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|50
|.307
|AVG
|.231
|.351
|OBP
|.281
|.478
|SLG
|.397
|21
|XBH
|17
|7
|HR
|8
|32
|RBI
|27
|55/15
|K/BB
|52/15
|0
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Rangers have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.14).
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (123 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gray (6-5) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 20th start of the season. He has a 3.66 ERA in 108 1/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Tuesday, July 25 against the Houston Astros, when he went five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.66, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .242 batting average against him.
