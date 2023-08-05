Dolphins Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of December 31 the Miami Dolphins' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +2500, rank them 10th in the league.
Dolphins Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +275
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500
Miami Betting Insights
- Miami compiled a 9-8-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Dolphins games.
- From an offensive standpoint, Miami ranked sixth in the with 364.5 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 18th in total defense (337.8 yards allowed per contest).
- At home last season, the Dolphins were 6-2. On the road, they were 3-6.
- As the underdog, Miami had just two victories (2-5) a year ago, but when favored finished 7-3.
- The Dolphins were 3-3 in the AFC East and 7-5 in the AFC as a whole.
Dolphins Impact Players
- Tua Tagovailoa had 25 TD passes and eight interceptions in 13 games last year, completing 64.8% of his throws for 3,548 yards (272.9 per game).
- Tyreek Hill had 119 catches for 1,710 yards (100.6 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.
- In the passing game a season ago, Jaylen Waddle scored eight TDs, hauling in 75 balls for 1,356 yards (79.8 per game).
- In 16 games, Raheem Mostert ran for 891 yards (55.7 per game) and three TDs.
- Jalen Ramsey delivered four interceptions to go with 88 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and 18 passes defended in 17 games last year with the Rams.
2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|2
|September 17
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
|3
|September 24
|Broncos
|-
|+5000
|4
|October 1
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|5
|October 8
|Giants
|-
|+6600
|6
|October 15
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|@ Eagles
|-
|+800
|8
|October 29
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 5
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|11
|November 19
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 24
|@ Jets
|-
|+1600
|13
|December 3
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|14
|December 11
|Titans
|-
|+10000
|15
|December 17
|Jets
|-
|+1600
|16
|December 24
|Cowboys
|-
|+1500
|17
|December 31
|@ Ravens
|-
|+2000
|18
|January 7
|Bills
|-
|+900
