The field for the 2023 Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open in Troon, United Kingdom at Dundonald Links includes Gemma Dryburgh. The event is from August 3-5.

Gemma Dryburgh Insights

Over her last 18 rounds, Dryburgh has shot better than par eight times, while also carding 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has posted one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of her last 18 rounds.

Dryburgh has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Dryburgh has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes in her past five tournaments.

Dryburgh has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of her past five appearances.

Dryburgh will attempt to extend her streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 34 -2 281 1 21 1 3 $921,565

Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 6,494 yards, 525 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Golfers at Dundonald Links have averaged a score of -6 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The average course Dryburgh has played in the past year (6,573 yards) is 79 yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,494).

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -6.

Dryburgh's Last Time Out

Dryburgh was somewhat mediocre on the 20 par-3 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship, averaging 3.15 strokes to finish in the 44th percentile of the field.

She finished in the 79th percentile on par 4s at the Amundi Evian Championship, averaging 4.00 strokes on those 36 holes.

Dryburgh was better than 96% of the field at the Amundi Evian Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.81.

Dryburgh did not have a birdie on any of the 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship (the other golfers averaged 2.1).

On the 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Dryburgh carded three bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 3.6).

Dryburgh carded more birdies or better (five) than the tournament average of 4.2 on the 36 par-4s at the Amundi Evian Championship.

At that most recent competition, Dryburgh's par-4 showing (on 36 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 6.6).

Dryburgh ended the Amundi Evian Championship bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.6) with 10 on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Dryburgh recorded one bogey or worse, fewer than the field average of 1.5.

Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 3-5, 2023

August 3-5, 2023 Course: Dundonald Links

Dundonald Links Location: Troon, United Kingdom

Troon, United Kingdom Par: 72 / 6,494 yards

72 / 6,494 yards
Dryburgh Odds to Win: +6000

