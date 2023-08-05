On Saturday, Jake Burger (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jake Burger At The Plate

  • Burger is hitting .213 with 15 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 24 walks.
  • Burger has had a hit in 45 of 91 games this year (49.5%), including multiple hits 18 times (19.8%).
  • He has homered in 25.3% of his games in 2023 (23 of 91), and 7.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 28 games this season (30.8%), Burger has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (16.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
  • In 39 of 91 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
47 GP 1
.257 AVG .000
.327 OBP .250
.662 SLG .000
25 XBH 0
17 HR 0
36 RBI 0
45/14 K/BB 1/1
0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers' 4.14 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to give up 123 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
  • Gray makes the start for the Rangers, his 20th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.66 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 108 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Tuesday, July 25 against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.66, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .242 batting average against him.
