Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rangers - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jake Burger (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Burger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
|Marlins vs Rangers Player Props
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger is hitting .213 with 15 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 24 walks.
- Burger has had a hit in 45 of 91 games this year (49.5%), including multiple hits 18 times (19.8%).
- He has homered in 25.3% of his games in 2023 (23 of 91), and 7.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28 games this season (30.8%), Burger has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (16.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 39 of 91 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|1
|.257
|AVG
|.000
|.327
|OBP
|.250
|.662
|SLG
|.000
|25
|XBH
|0
|17
|HR
|0
|36
|RBI
|0
|45/14
|K/BB
|1/1
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 4.14 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 123 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Gray makes the start for the Rangers, his 20th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.66 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 108 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday, July 25 against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.66, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .242 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.