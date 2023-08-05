On Saturday, Jake Burger (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger is hitting .213 with 15 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 24 walks.

Burger has had a hit in 45 of 91 games this year (49.5%), including multiple hits 18 times (19.8%).

He has homered in 25.3% of his games in 2023 (23 of 91), and 7.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 28 games this season (30.8%), Burger has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (16.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 39 of 91 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 1 .257 AVG .000 .327 OBP .250 .662 SLG .000 25 XBH 0 17 HR 0 36 RBI 0 45/14 K/BB 1/1 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings