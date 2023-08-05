Jazz Chisholm Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rangers - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jazz Chisholm and his .676 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Rangers.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm has six doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 13 walks while batting .249.
- In 34 of 49 games this season (69.4%) Chisholm has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (18.4%).
- He has gone deep in 10 games this season (20.4%), leaving the park in 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Chisholm has had at least one RBI in 36.7% of his games this season (18 of 49), with more than one RBI three times (6.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 17 of 49 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|26
|.272
|AVG
|.230
|.344
|OBP
|.271
|.506
|SLG
|.420
|9
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|5
|11
|RBI
|12
|29/8
|K/BB
|31/5
|7
|SB
|8
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (123 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gray (6-5) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 20th start of the season. He has a 3.66 ERA in 108 1/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday, July 25 against the Houston Astros, when the righty went five innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.66, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .242 batting average against him.
