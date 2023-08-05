The Miami Marlins, including Jazz Chisholm and his .676 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm has six doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 13 walks while batting .249.

In 34 of 49 games this season (69.4%) Chisholm has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (18.4%).

He has gone deep in 10 games this season (20.4%), leaving the park in 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

Chisholm has had at least one RBI in 36.7% of his games this season (18 of 49), with more than one RBI three times (6.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 17 of 49 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 26 .272 AVG .230 .344 OBP .271 .506 SLG .420 9 XBH 8 5 HR 5 11 RBI 12 29/8 K/BB 31/5 7 SB 8

Rangers Pitching Rankings