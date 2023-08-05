Joey Wendle Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rangers - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Joey Wendle (.034 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle is batting .238 with 13 doubles, two triples, a home run and 10 walks.
- Wendle has had a hit in 38 of 68 games this season (55.9%), including multiple hits 10 times (14.7%).
- He has gone deep in one of 68 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- Wendle has driven in a run in 11 games this season (16.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 20 games this season (29.4%), including multiple runs in four games.
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|31
|.229
|AVG
|.250
|.244
|OBP
|.314
|.322
|SLG
|.344
|10
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|6
|25/2
|K/BB
|25/8
|1
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Rangers have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.14).
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (123 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gray (6-5 with a 3.66 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 108 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 20th of the season.
- The righty's last time out was on Tuesday, July 25 against the Houston Astros, when he tossed five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 31-year-old has put up a 3.66 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .242 to his opponents.
