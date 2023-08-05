The Miami Marlins, including Joey Wendle (.034 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Jon Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle is batting .238 with 13 doubles, two triples, a home run and 10 walks.

Wendle has had a hit in 38 of 68 games this season (55.9%), including multiple hits 10 times (14.7%).

He has gone deep in one of 68 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

Wendle has driven in a run in 11 games this season (16.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 20 games this season (29.4%), including multiple runs in four games.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 31 .229 AVG .250 .244 OBP .314 .322 SLG .344 10 XBH 6 0 HR 1 6 RBI 6 25/2 K/BB 25/8 1 SB 3

Rangers Pitching Rankings