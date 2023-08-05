Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .485 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the mound, on August 5 at 4:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Rangers.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jon Berti? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti is hitting .293 with 13 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 17 walks.

In 56 of 86 games this year (65.1%) Berti has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (24.4%).

Looking at the 86 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (3.5%), and in 1% of his trips to the plate.

Berti has had at least one RBI in 20.9% of his games this season (18 of 86), with two or more RBI five times (5.8%).

He has scored in 29 of 86 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 43 .279 AVG .306 .310 OBP .352 .346 SLG .422 8 XBH 10 0 HR 3 13 RBI 10 24/6 K/BB 32/11 5 SB 6

Rangers Pitching Rankings