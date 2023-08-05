Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rangers - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .485 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the mound, on August 5 at 4:05 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Rangers.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jon Berti? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
|Marlins vs Rangers Player Props
|How to Watch Marlins vs Rangers
|Marlins vs Rangers Odds
|Marlins vs Rangers Prediction
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is hitting .293 with 13 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 17 walks.
- In 56 of 86 games this year (65.1%) Berti has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (24.4%).
- Looking at the 86 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (3.5%), and in 1% of his trips to the plate.
- Berti has had at least one RBI in 20.9% of his games this season (18 of 86), with two or more RBI five times (5.8%).
- He has scored in 29 of 86 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|43
|.279
|AVG
|.306
|.310
|OBP
|.352
|.346
|SLG
|.422
|8
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|10
|24/6
|K/BB
|32/11
|5
|SB
|6
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 123 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- The Rangers will send Gray (6-5) to the mound for his 20th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.66 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 108 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, July 25, the righty threw five innings against the Houston Astros, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.66, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .242 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.