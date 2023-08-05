Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .485 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the mound, on August 5 at 4:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Rangers.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Jon Berti At The Plate

  • Berti is hitting .293 with 13 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 17 walks.
  • In 56 of 86 games this year (65.1%) Berti has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (24.4%).
  • Looking at the 86 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (3.5%), and in 1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Berti has had at least one RBI in 20.9% of his games this season (18 of 86), with two or more RBI five times (5.8%).
  • He has scored in 29 of 86 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
43 GP 43
.279 AVG .306
.310 OBP .352
.346 SLG .422
8 XBH 10
0 HR 3
13 RBI 10
24/6 K/BB 32/11
5 SB 6

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to allow 123 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
  • The Rangers will send Gray (6-5) to the mound for his 20th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.66 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 108 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, July 25, the righty threw five innings against the Houston Astros, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.66, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .242 batting average against him.
