Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rangers - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler (.357 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler leads Miami in total hits (95) this season while batting .242 with 45 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 112th in batting average, 73rd in on base percentage, and 26th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Soler will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .273 with two homers over the course of his last games.
- Soler has reached base via a hit in 67 games this season (of 106 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 21.7% of his games in 2023, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Soler has driven in a run in 34 games this year (32.1%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (14.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 45 of 106 games this season, and more than once 11 times.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|52
|.237
|AVG
|.246
|.300
|OBP
|.358
|.460
|SLG
|.518
|22
|XBH
|23
|11
|HR
|15
|27
|RBI
|30
|54/18
|K/BB
|56/30
|0
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rangers have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.14).
- The Rangers rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (123 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gray (6-5 with a 3.66 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 108 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 20th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, July 25, the righty threw five innings against the Houston Astros, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed a 3.66 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .242 to his opponents.
