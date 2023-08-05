The Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler (.357 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler leads Miami in total hits (95) this season while batting .242 with 45 extra-base hits.

He ranks 112th in batting average, 73rd in on base percentage, and 26th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.

Soler will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .273 with two homers over the course of his last games.

Soler has reached base via a hit in 67 games this season (of 106 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 21.7% of his games in 2023, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.

Soler has driven in a run in 34 games this year (32.1%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (14.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 45 of 106 games this season, and more than once 11 times.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 52 .237 AVG .246 .300 OBP .358 .460 SLG .518 22 XBH 23 11 HR 15 27 RBI 30 54/18 K/BB 56/30 0 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings