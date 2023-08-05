On Saturday, Josh Bell (.231 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI) and the Miami Marlins face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Bell At The Plate

  • Bell has 20 doubles, 12 home runs and 45 walks while hitting .240.
  • In 64 of 100 games this year (64.0%) Bell has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (16.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 12.0% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Bell has had at least one RBI in 39.0% of his games this year (39 of 100), with two or more RBI 10 times (10.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 24 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
50 GP 47
.240 AVG .227
.314 OBP .322
.371 SLG .395
15 XBH 15
4 HR 7
22 RBI 26
39/19 K/BB 42/24
0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Rangers have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (123 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Gray (6-5) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 20th start of the season. He has a 3.66 ERA in 108 1/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, July 25 against the Houston Astros, the righty tossed five innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 31-year-old has put together a 3.66 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .242 to opposing hitters.
