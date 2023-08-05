Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rangers - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Saturday, Josh Bell (.231 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI) and the Miami Marlins face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell has 20 doubles, 12 home runs and 45 walks while hitting .240.
- In 64 of 100 games this year (64.0%) Bell has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (16.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12.0% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Bell has had at least one RBI in 39.0% of his games this year (39 of 100), with two or more RBI 10 times (10.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 24 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|47
|.240
|AVG
|.227
|.314
|OBP
|.322
|.371
|SLG
|.395
|15
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|7
|22
|RBI
|26
|39/19
|K/BB
|42/24
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (123 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gray (6-5) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 20th start of the season. He has a 3.66 ERA in 108 1/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, July 25 against the Houston Astros, the righty tossed five innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 31-year-old has put together a 3.66 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .242 to opposing hitters.
