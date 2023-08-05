On Saturday, Josh Bell (.231 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI) and the Miami Marlins face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell has 20 doubles, 12 home runs and 45 walks while hitting .240.

In 64 of 100 games this year (64.0%) Bell has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (16.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 12.0% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Bell has had at least one RBI in 39.0% of his games this year (39 of 100), with two or more RBI 10 times (10.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 24 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 47 .240 AVG .227 .314 OBP .322 .371 SLG .395 15 XBH 15 4 HR 7 22 RBI 26 39/19 K/BB 42/24 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings